MACC’s proposed waste import moratorium must be a first step, say groups

Malaysia has been among the top countries importing e-waste since 2023, according to a 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A six-month moratorium on plastic and e-waste imports proposed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission must lead to long-term policy reforms, say environmental groups.

The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) and Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) welcomed the move as a crucial first step towards dismantling what they call “waste colonialism”, but said more needs to be done to tackle its root causes.

“Malaysia and the world need to immensely reduce unsustainable production. Waste minimisation, as well as zero waste policies and systems are the way forward to end the crisis,” said S Mageswari, honorary secretary of CAP and SAM.

Mageswari said waste trafficking remains a major problem, with shipments falsely declared as recyclable materials, raw plastics or second-hand goods to bypass customs checks.

She said legitimate goods are often mixed into shipments to conceal hazardous waste.

“The waste sector is highly vulnerable to corruption as criminals see opportunities to bribe officials for permits, falsify documents, overlook violations and obstruct inspections,” said Mageswari, citing a mapping exercise on waste trafficking presented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Greenpeace Malaysia also said the moratorium must be used as a window of opportunity to put in place permanent, science-based policies that will protect communities and the environment in the longer term.

The NGO’s campaign lead, Heng Kiah Chun, said this should include banning imports of export-oriented plastic waste, especially low-value and hard-to-recycle plastics that Malaysia does not have the capacity to manage safely.

He also advocated for stronger enforcement of the Basel Convention, an international treaty that regulates the movement of hazardous waste across borders.

Heng urged the government to expedite the rollout of an extended producer responsibility (EPR) policy, designed to hold manufacturers accountable for managing their products at end‑of‑life.

“This moratorium must be only the first step towards a permanent ban on waste dumping and a transition to a truly waste-free, climate-safe future,” he said.

On Jan 16, MACC chief Azam Baki said the commission had proposed the moratorium to assess the economic, environmental and enforcement impact of plastic and e-waste imports. He also said that there was no need for large-scale imports of such materials.

Malaysia has been among the top countries importing e-waste since 2023, according to the 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Malaysia began tightening its restrictions on plastic waste imports from July 1 last year, with most imports now prohibited unless they go through the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (Sirim) and the investment, trade and industry ministry’s permit system.