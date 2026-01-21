Probe involving Penang city council ongoing, says MACC

Reports last year said MACC was investigating two MBPP officers and a company owner over bribes in relation to tenders for the installation of traffic and street lights. (Wikipedia pic)

GEORGE TOWN : An investigation into alleged corruption involving the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is ongoing, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said today.

Penang MACC director S Karunanithy said the anti-graft agency had received 37 leads and made five arrests last year.

None of the suspects has been charged yet as the investigation is ongoing, he said.

“We will refer the matter to the state prosecution office (once the investigation is completed),” he told reporters after a dialogue with MBPP officials at Komtar here today.

He declined to provide further details.

There were reports last year that MACC was investigating two city council officers and a company owner over bribes since 2016 in relation to tenders for the installation of traffic and street lights.