Fewer than 10 accounts frozen, operations unaffected, says IJM

IJM Corp Bhd reiterated that it is fully cooperating with the authorities as it investigates the graft allegations.

PETALING JAYA : Fewer than 10 of IJM Corp Bhd’s bank accounts have been frozen to facilitate investigations by the authorities, according to the conglomerate.

IJM said this is merely a “limited” number of the company’s bank accounts, adding that this has not affected its operations.

“The affected accounts comprise less than 10 bank accounts belonging to IJM. The company wishes to clarify that these measures do not affect IJM’s day-to-day business operations.

“IJM is cooperating fully with the authorities in accordance with applicable laws and procedures. We remain committed to upholding strong standards of corporate governance, transparency and integrity,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Berita Harian reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had raided IJM’s office and frozen 55 bank accounts involving some RM15.8 million as part of its investigation into an alleged RM2.5 billion money laundering scheme.

The anti-graft agency is said to have searched four locations yesterday, including private residences and offices linked to the construction, property development, infrastructure and industrial conglomerate.

MACC is reportedly probing IJM over issues involving corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions, and the ownership of assets overseas estimated at about RM2.5 billion.

It is said that the case could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.