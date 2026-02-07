Perlis MB issue brought to light with PAS leadership 3 years ago, says Hashim

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin called for the party leadership to give serious consideration to the appeal by the three Perlis assemblymen to have their membership reinstated.

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has revealed that an internal issue involving former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli was first brought to the attention of the PAS central committee three years ago.

However, he lamented that nothing had been done to address the issue, Utusan Malaysia reported.

According to Hashim, he personally reported the matter, which he called unwarranted, to the party leadership, including the president, but there was no further action taken.

“Initially, the party ordered secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan; Ulama Council chief Ahmad Yahaya and vice-president Idris Ahmad to meet with me.

“We had more than two meetings to discuss the issue and I informed them that what had happened was wrong and should be corrected.

“However, no action was taken in the past three years,” he was quoted as saying.

“So it is wrong to accuse me of speaking on behalf of the PAS Ulama Council without first discussing the matter of the termination of three PAS assemblymen with the party leadership.”

Hisham also apologised if his previous statement on the matter sounded harsh but stressed it was only meant for the good of the party.

The three PAS assemblymen –

Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Saad Seman (Chuping) – had their membership terminated on Dec 24, 2025 after they allegedly signed statutory declarations withdrawing support for Shukri.

Hashim also called for the party central committee to give serious consideration to the trio’s appeal to have their membership reinstated

On Feb 1, PAS’s syura council said it had accepted the membership applications of the three Perlis assemblymen.

However, the council declined to decide on the trio’s appeal to have their membership reinstated as the matter was not within its jurisdiction.