Bersatu not budging, party president should lead PN, says Tun Faisal

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz (left) played down PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s claim that Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed to let PAS take over the PN leadership.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu is sticking to its stand that the Perikatan Nasional chairman should be president of a coalition component, says its information chief, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Tun Faisal dismissed PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s claim that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed to let the Islamic party take over the PN leadership.

“Based on my checks, Bersatu’s stand which was decided at our Supreme Council meeting on Jan 12 remains, namely that we will only accept a party president as the PN chairman,” he told FMT.

He also said the outcome of previous discussions between Muhyiddin and the heads of the other three PN components was “still under consideration”.

Tun Faisal cited Muhyiddin’s Jan 16 meeting with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, and the “pre-council” meeting with his Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) counterparts last week.

Hadi had skipped last week’s meeting, ostensibly because of a last-minute change in schedule.

Earlier today, Tuan Ibrahim claimed Muhyiddin had agreed to allow PAS to take over the PN leadership with no conditions placed.

He also said PAS did not reveal this earlier out of respect for Muhyiddin, whose resignation as PN chairman on Jan 1 is subject to the PN Supreme Council’s “confirmation”.

The PN chairman’s post has been vacant since Jan 1 while the coalition’s Supreme Council was supposed to convene on Jan 29 to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation and appoint his successor.

However, the meeting was cancelled after Muhyiddin instead invited the presidents of PAS, Gerakan and MIPP to his house for the “pre-council” meeting.

Gerakan and MIPP are said to be opposed to PAS leading the coalition because of its hardline image.