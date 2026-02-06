Hamzah should quit as Bersatu deputy president, says Selangor party leader

Selangor Bersatu deputy chairman Rafiq Abdullah said Hamzah Zainudin should step down as party No 2 or risk disciplinary action for allegedly ‘facilitating’ the turmoil plaguing the party.

PETALING JAYA : A Selangor Bersatu leader has joined calls for Hamzah Zainudin to step down as deputy president or risk disciplinary action for allegedly “facilitating” the turmoil currently plaguing the party.

Rafiq Abdullah said several complaints had been lodged with Bersatu’s disciplinary board against Hamzah over his alleged role in the coordinated attacks against party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“These efforts are meant to oust the president. It has been going on for far too long and we are fed up.

“For the sake of harmony within the party, I think it is time for the disciplinary board to take action,” Rafiq, who is the Selangor Bersatu deputy chairman, told FMT.

His comments come in the wake of calls by Bersatu Supreme Council member Yunus Nurdin for Muhyiddin to step down as president, and make way for Hamzah to take over.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has since rebuffed such calls and said it was Hamzah who should resign instead as he had failed to perform as the party’s Sabah election director, after they were wiped out in the state polls in November.

According to sources, Bersatu’s internal strife began following Hamzah’s appointment as opposition leader.

Recently, the party took action against those aligned to Hamzah.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah were sacked, while Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was suspended.

Rafiq questioned Hamzah’s failure to control his supporters even though the Supreme Council had called for a ceasefire.

“The Supreme Council called for a ceasefire, and everyone agreed. But Hamzah’s men persist with their attacks. And the deputy president has yet to issue a statement calling for such attacks to be halted,” he said.

It had been previously rumoured that the Supreme Council was mulling giving Hamzah the boot. Several leaders later denied the claim.