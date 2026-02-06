Bersatu leaders to meet at Muhyiddin’s home on Sunday

Key figures in Bersatu will be involved in the meeting at party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s home on Sunday night.

PETALING JAYA : A special meeting involving Bersatu leaders will be held at party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence on Sunday night, according to Pasir Salak chief Zainol Fadzi Paharudin.

Zainol, who is also the Sungai Manik assemblyman, said the meeting at 8pm would involve key figures in the party.

“Those invited include MPs, assemblymen and senators,” he told FMT.

He said, however, that the meeting’s agenda has yet to be disclosed.

The planned meeting comes amid an intensifying leadership feud within Bersatu, with growing calls for Muhyiddin to step down as party president, followed by counter-calls for his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin, to resign instead.

On Tuesday, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said Hamzah should be the one to step down over what he described as failure to carry out his responsibilities.

In a statement responding to Bersatu Supreme Council member Yunus Nurdin, Tun Faisal said Yunus is better off asking Hamzah to step down for failing to carry out his duties.

Yunus had called for Muhyiddin to resign and make way for Hamzah, following a dispute with PAS over a purported agreement to abolish the Perikatan Nasional chairmanship.

The dispute arose after Muhyiddin claimed Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of a restructuring exercise, a claim PAS has denied.

Yunus also accused Muhyiddin of making unilateral decisions that strained party relations with PAS.

However, Tun Faisal maintained that Muhyiddin had acted within his authority as party president, and said discussions with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang were still at the proposal stage.

He also accused Hamzah of failing to perform as Bersatu’s Sabah election director after the party failed to win any seat in the Nov 29 state polls.

Tun Faisal said Hamzah had also failed to rein in supporters who repeatedly breached party discipline, leading to the suspension or sacking of several leaders.