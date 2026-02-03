Islamic finance leader Daud Bakar to assist in MACC probe

Daud Bakar had chaired shariah advisory councils at both Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Islamic banking figure Daud Bakar says he will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the anti-graft agency’s investigation into his former company.

His legal representatives, Messrs Ahmad Zaidi & Partners, said in a statement that Daud – who had served as chairman of the shariah advisory councils at both Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia – had been called to assist the MACC in its probe.

“He will offer full disclosure and support to ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly, particularly as there is nothing to withhold or conceal on his part,” said the law firm.

“Our client remains committed to transparency and will issue further statements should there be any material developments in relation to the investigation,” it added.

The law firm said Daud had assured stakeholders of his other companies that normal business operations would not be affected by the investigation.

The boards of directors and management of these companies are taking measures to safeguard the interests of shareholders, business partners, and other stakeholders, while maintaining business continuity and upholding strong corporate governance, said the law firm.

Daud is the founder and executive chairman of Amanie Group, whose flagship company, Amanie Advisors, operates in multiple cities globally as an advisory firm specialising in Islamic finance and shariah-compliant solutions.

His LinkedIn profile states that he had chaired several shariah advisory councils, including at Permodalan Nasional Bhd.

He also chaired the Federal Territory Islamic religious council (MAIWP) from 2021 to 2024 and served as president of the International Islamic University Malaysia from 2019 to 2022.

Daud is a shariah board member of numerous international financial institutions, including the National Bank of Oman, Amundi Asset Management, BNP Paribas Najma, Natixis Bank, Morgan Stanley, Sedco Capital, and the Dow Jones Islamic Market Index.

He is also the owner of Kedah Darul Aman FC.