UK PM orders probe into sacked envoy’s Epstein ties

LONDON : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered an urgent inquiry into the ties between London’s former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, and the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the politician’s time as a government minister, Downing Street said Monday.

Starmer also believes Mandelson should be stripped of his title as a lord and no longer sit in the upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords.

The review, which will be led by Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald, comes after newly released US documents revived scrutiny of Mandelson’s close connection to the disgraced financier.

He will examine “all available information regarding Peter Mandelson’s contacts with Jeffrey Epstein during his period as a government minister”, the spokesman said.

Mandelson — a back-room architect of Labour’s revival as an electoral force in the 1990s under Tony Blair — quit the party on Sunday to avoid causing it “further embarrassment”.

Bank records released on Friday by US authorities suggested that in 2009, Mandelson, who was then business secretary, forwarded an economic briefing to Epstein intended for then-leader Gordon Brown, captioning it: “Interesting note that’s gone to the PM”.

Epstein also appeared to have transferred a total of US$75,000 (55,000 pounds) in three payments to accounts linked to the top Labour politician between 2003 and 2004.

Starmer’s official spokesman said the prime minister “believes that Peter Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title”.

“However, the prime minister does not have the power to remove it,” he added.

Starmer called on peers to work with the government to “modernise disciplinary procedures” and “allow for the easier removal of Lords who have brought the house into disrepute”.

Mandelson, 72, who was sacked as ambassador by Starmer last year over his ties to Epstein, told the BBC on Sunday he had no memory of the money transfers and did not know whether the documents were authentic.

He also appears in an undated photograph, wearing a T‑shirt and underwear beside a woman, in a dressing gown, whose face has been redacted by US authorities.

Other documents suggest Epstein sent £10,000 in 2009 to Reinaldo Avila da Silva, Mandelson’s partner and now husband, at a time when Mandelson was serving as a government minister.

The former ambassador was removed from his post in September after being appointed by Starmer in late 2024.

Mandelson apologised in January to Epstein’s victims and for maintaining his friendship with Epstein.