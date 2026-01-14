PETALING JAYA : At a public lecture featuring UK politician George Galloway titled “Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors” held on 12.01.2026, a journalist from FMT posed a question that is said to have carried racial overtones.

FMT wishes to put on record that it had no prior knowledge of the journalist’s intention to raise the question, nor did we approve of his comments.

When the matter then became the subject of discussion on social media on 13.01.2026, FMT took immediate action by opening an internal investigation which has led to disciplinary action being taken against the journalist.

That process is presently ongoing and FMT will not be commenting further on the matter.

In the course of the investigation, it also came to FMT’s attention that, contrary to statements made by various persons on social media, the journalist in question did not use the word “apartheid” at the forum.

Be that as it may, FMT recognises the inherent sensitivities contained in the journalist’s comments and in the question which he posed, which Mr Galloway rightly denounced.

As a responsible news organisation, FMT wishes to state that we do not in any way whatsoever undertake the reporting of such matters or condone such lines of questioning by our journalists.

FMT regrets the distress our journalist has caused the forum’s speaker, its organisers, the attendees and Malaysians at large, and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Nelson Fernandez, Executive Chairman

Azeem Abu Bakar, Managing Director