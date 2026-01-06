MCMC seizes over 10,000 unauthorised communication devices worth RM1mil

MCMC warned that the sale and use of unauthorised communication devices posed risks to consumer safety as they did not meet required technical standards. (MCMC pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) seized 10,112 suspected unauthorised communication devices valued at an estimated RM1 million during recent raids in Selangor.

MCMC said the operation targeted a company operating in Klang and Petaling Jaya which was suspected of selling communication equipment that had not been certified and failed to comply with the technical standards set by MCMC.

“Among the items seized were wireless closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, computers, printers, mobile phones and WiFi routers,” it said in a statement.

MCMC also found that the marketing and sale of these devices were carried out through several e-commerce platforms and social media channels.

A total of 40 individuals were initially questioned, while nine attendance notices were issued to several individuals, including the company director, operations manager, warehouse assistant, live-stream host, and content creators.

The notice requires them to present themselves at MCMC’s headquarters in Cyberjaya to have their statements recorded.

The commission warned that the sale and use of unauthorised communication devices posed risks to consumer safety, as they did not meet required technical standards.

“They can disrupt service networks, degrade service quality, and compromise the integrity of the local market,” MCMC said.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, which carries a maximum fine of RM300,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.