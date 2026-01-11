MCMC bars access to Elon Musk’s Grok over explicit images

Following complaints and inquiries by several governments and regulators, xAI announced it was restricting image generation and editing to subscribers in an attempt to fix safeguard lapses. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has imposed a temporary restriction on access to Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence chatbot, effective today.

This comes after the tool developed by xAI had been repeatedly misused to generate sexually obscene, offensive and non-consensually manipulated images.

MCMC said some of this content involved women and even minors while its use continued despite regulatory engagement and formal notices being issued to xAI LLC and its parent company X Corp.

“MCMC issued notices to X and xAI on Jan 3 and Jan 8 to demand, among others, the implementation of effective technical and moderation safeguards to prevent AI-generated content that may contravene Malaysian law,

“However, the responses submitted on Jan 7 and Jan 9 by X relied primarily on user-initiated reporting mechanisms and failed to address the inherent risks posed by the design and operation of the AI tool.

“MCMC considers this insufficient to prevent harm or ensure legal compliance,” it said in a statement.

The commission maintained that the restriction was a preventive and proportionate measure while legal and regulatory processes were being held, with Grok to remain barred until effective safeguards are in place.

It also urged Malaysians to immediately report harmful online content to the MCMC and police, where appropriate.

“MCMC remains open to engagement with X and xAI subject to demonstrable compliance with Malaysian law.”

Malaysia has become just one of few nations to block access to the Grok chatbot over the risk of AI-generated pornographic content, after Indonesia announced a similar restriction yesterday.

Following complaints and inquiries by several governments and regulators, xAI announced it was restricting image generation and editing to subscribers in an attempt to fix safeguard lapses.