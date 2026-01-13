Defamation suit against Anwar postponed as Mahathir still recovering

Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) is suing Anwar Ibrahim over remarks made in March 2023 at the PKR special national congress.

SHAH ALAM : The High Court has adjourned five days of proceedings in a defamation suit filed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad against Anwar Ibrahim to allow the former prime minister to recover from a fall at his home last week.

Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali, who appeared for Mahathir, told FMT that trial judge Donald Joseph Franklin vacated hearings scheduled for today, tomorrow, Jan 28, 29 and Feb 9 after a case management with lawyers for both parties.

Counsel Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi appeared for Anwar.

Mahathir, 100, was scheduled to undergo continued cross-examination by Anwar’s lawyers.

He suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home on Jan 6, fracturing his hip.

The former Umno president has been admitted to the National Heart Institute but will not undergo any surgery, only physiotherapy treatment.

Rafique said he informed the court that it would take some time for Mahathir to recover and be fit to attend court.

“The judge has fixed case management for March 17 to receive an update on the health status of the former prime minister,” he added.

Mahathir is suing Anwar over remarks made in March 2023 at the PKR special national congress.

The PKR president is alleged to have said that “someone in power for 22 years and 22 months” had enriched himself, his family and cronies, failed to pay taxes, and transferred funds abroad.

Mahathir claimed the remarks were directed at him and were defamatory.

Anwar is pleading the defence of justification, fair comment and qualified privilege to dismiss the suit.