Wan Saiful demands RM10mil from Bersatu leader over Jana Wibawa remarks

Wan Saiful Wan Jan (left) claimed that Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz had defamed him on a podcast called ‘The Tiger Show’ last October.

PETALING JAYA : Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan has demanded RM10 million from Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz over alleged defamatory remarks made on a podcast.

The remarks against him were related to the Jana Wibawa programme, Wan Saiful said in a statement on Facebook today.

He said the remarks were made on an Oct 31, 2025 podcast called the “The Tiger Show”, which was aired on YouTube.

Wan Saiful said his lawyers sent Tun Faisal a letter of demand dated Dec 3, 2025, asking for a full retraction, and a written and video apology on terms to be set by him.

Wan Saiful also demanded a written undertaking that Tun Faisal, his agents or representatives would not repeat the alleged defamatory remarks.

He said Tun Faisal, through his lawyers, replied to the letter of demand on Jan 12.

Wan Saiful said his lawyers are reviewing the reply before deciding on the next course of action.

FMT has reached out to Tun Faisal for comment.

In October last year, Bersatu sacked Wan Saiful for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.