Thaksin-backed party says invited to Thai coalition talks

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption in office. (AFP pic)

BANGKOK : Jailed Thai ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s party, which came third in the kingdom’s general election, said Friday that it would hold coalition talks with the winning party.

Caretaker premier Anutin Charnvirakul’s pro-military and pro-monarchy party Bhumjaithai had its best electoral performance ever in polls that took place after two rounds of deadly border clashes with Cambodia last year.

Thailand’s most successful party of the 21st century, Pheu Thai had its worst election result ever Sunday, raising questions about the future of the political machine built by jailed Thaksin.

“We have no conditions for working with any party,” Prasert Chanruangthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai, told reporters at a press conference at party headquarters.

“Our priority is for the country to move forward for the greatest benefit of the people.”

He said Pheu Thai representatives would meet at 2.30pm with prime minister Anutin’s conservative Bhumjaithai party that won a stunning election victory at the weekend.

The latest incarnation of the organisation founded by the telecom billionaire, Pheu Thai came a distant third, its vote share in the party-list section plunging by more than half.

Voters appeared to turn their backs on the reformist People’s Party, which came second.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai were previously coalition partners, until Anutin pulled out over a Cambodia border dispute scandal.

Anutin, who took office in September, declined to be drawn Monday on potential coalition talks.

“Everything is still under consideration and in progress. Whatever the case, I have to bring this matter to the party meeting first,” he told reporters.

“There are still procedures to follow.”

Enduring dynasty?

Thaksin is serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption in office, but many observers expect him to be released earlier than scheduled alongside a political agreement.

The Shinawatras have produced no fewer than four Thai prime ministers this century, and Pheu Thai’s latest nominee for the position, biomedical engineering professor Yodchanan Wongsawat, was Thaksin’s nephew.

Thaksin’s political clan has for two decades been the key foe of Thailand’s pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to traditional social order.

Some analysts have said Pheu Thai’s losses on Sunday marked the end of the long-standing Shinawatra dynasty.

But it may yet end up as part of the ruling coalition, which would give it a chance at a political comeback.