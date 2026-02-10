Man, woman found dead in Skudai fire

An inside view of the two-storey house that caught fire in Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai, Johor Bahru, this morning. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man and a woman were found dead in a fire involving a two-storey terraced house at Taman Damai Jaya, Skudai, Johor Bahru, this morning.

Skudai fire and rescue station chief Saifulbahri Safar said 13 firefighters were dispatched to the scene after the station received an emergency call at 5.28am, Bernama reported.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found that the fire had gutted about 40% of the living room on the ground floor of the house.”

After the fire was put out, firemen found both victims, aged 21 and 22, on the upper floor.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief Radin Ramlan Radin Taha said the bodies had been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the deceased were believed to be acquaintances at their workplace.

Police have called in the husband of the female victim to record his statement.

“The cause of the fire and the deaths is still under investigation,” Radin Ramlan said.