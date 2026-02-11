94 million need cataract surgery, but lack access

An ophthalmologist uses a magnifying glass to examine a patient’s eye for issues that might impact cataract surgery. (EPA Images pic)

GENEVA : More than 94 million people suffer from cataracts, but half of them do not have access to the surgery needed to fix it, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today.

Cataracts – the clouding of the eye’s lens that causes blurred vision and can lead to blindness – are on the rise as populations get older, with age being the main risk factor.

“Cataract surgery – a simple, 15-minute procedure – is one of the most cost-effective medical procedures, providing immediate and lasting restoration of sight,” the WHO said.

It is one of the most frequently performed surgeries undertaken in high-income countries.

However, “half of the world’s population in need of cataract surgery don’t have access to it”, said Stuart Keel, the UN health agency’s technical lead for eye care.

The situation is worst in the WHO’s Africa region, where three in four people needing cataract surgery remain untreated.

“In Kenya, at the current rate, 77% of people needing cataract surgery are likely to die with their cataract blindness or vision impairment,” said Keel.

Across all regions, women consistently experience lower access to care than men.

Of the 94 million affected, fewer than 20% are blind, while the rest suffer from impaired vision.

2030 vision

The WHO said that over the past two decades, global cataract surgery coverage had increased by 15%.

In 2021, WHO member states set a target of a 30% increase by 2030.

However, current modelling predicts that cataract surgery coverage will rise by only about 8.4% this decade.

To close the gap, the WHO urged countries to integrate eye examinations into primary healthcare and invest in the required surgical equipment.

States should also expand the eye-care workforce, training surgeons in a standardised manner and then distributing them throughout the country, notably outside major cities.

The WHO was launching new guidance today for countries on how to provide quality cataract surgery services.

It will also issue guidance to help support workforce development.

Keel said the main issue was capacity and financing.

“We do need money invested to get rid of this backlog, which is nearly 100 million people,” he told a press conference.

While age is the primary risk factor for cataracts, others include prolonged UV-B light exposure, tobacco use, prolonged corticosteroid use and diabetes.

Keel urged people to keep up regular eye checks as they get older, with most problems able to be either prevented or diagnosed and treated.

The cost of the new lens that goes inside the eye can be under US$100.

However, out-of-pocket costs can be higher when not covered by health insurance.

“Cataract surgery is one of the most powerful tools we have to restore vision and transform lives,” said Devora Kestel, head of the WHO’s noncommunicable diseases and mental health department.

“When people regain their sight, they regain independence, dignity, and opportunity,” Kestel said.