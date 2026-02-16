Azalina urges court action, mediation in worship site land disputes

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said disputes involving religion require careful and proper processing and handling.

PETALING JAYA : Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said has urged landowners whose properties have been encroached upon and used for the construction of houses of worship without approval to seek legal recourse instead of taking matters into their own hands.

Azalina today warned that unilateral action, including demolishing such structures, could trigger “more sensitive issues”, especially if prior arrangements existed but were not formally documented, Harian Metro reported.

“It is difficult to comment because we may not know the full story. There could have been permission given or payments made (for the construction of houses of worship), but they were not properly recorded,” she told reporters at an event in Putrajaya today.

She said objections by landowners should be formally recorded, either through a police report or a legal claim filed by a lawyer.

“I am confident that our system is still in order,” she added.

Azalina also proposed mediation as an alternative to litigation, saying disputes involving religion require careful and proper process and handling.

“Mediation can speed up resolution and reduce costs. This year, apart from the courts, we want to mobilise mediation centres across all sectors of society,” she said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also urged the public not to take the law into their own hands over these places of worship, insisting that the rule of law must be upheld.

Four men were arrested on Feb 11 for allegedly demolishing a Hindu temple that was purportedly built without approval in Rawang, Selangor, with police also seizing a backhoe.

The Selayang magistrates’ court had initially granted police a two-day remand order for the suspects, but the men’s lawyer immediately filed a review application at the Shah Alam High Court, which later quashed the remand order.

On Feb 12, the Selangor National Security Council met to outline steps for landowners in cases involving encroachment and the unauthorised construction of houses of worship.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, who chaired the meeting, said landowners cannot evict or demolish these places of worship on their own, but must first appoint lawyers to obtain a court order to allow for these measures to be taken.

However, lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, interim head of Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (or Garah), argued that landowners are not legally required to obtain a court order before demolishing illegal structures on their land.