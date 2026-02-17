Shop faces probe after customer overcharged RM50 for roti canai, drinks

The dispute arose after a man claimed he was ‘ripped off’ over the cost of roti canai and drinks ordered for him and his group. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has issued a notice to a restaurant in Seremban demanding an explanation after a diner claimed he and his entourage were charged RM120 for food and drinks allegedly worth only RM70.

Negeri Sembilan domestic trade and cost of living ministry’s director Zahir Mazlan said the restaurant had been served a notice to explain its pricing within four days, Harian Metro reported.

The dispute arose after the man claimed he was “ripped off” over the cost of roti canai and drinks ordered for him and his group.

In a widely shared video, a disgruntled customer said he was billed RM120 for food and drinks served across three tables.

He said he requested a recount, which he claimed showed the actual total should have been RM70. He also alleged that he had to wait an hour for the recount.

In the clip, the diner can be heard shouting: “Just eating roti canai, you want to charge me RM120? Give me back my money. Why are you ripping me off?”