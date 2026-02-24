Former lawyer acquitted of CBT charge

SEREMBAN: A former lawyer has been acquitted of a criminal breach of trust charge involving the alleged misappropriation of nearly RM200,000 after the sessions court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case.
R Ledchumiah was accused of misappropriating RM198,592, the judgment sum awarded to his then client, Maimunah Lanjung, in a civil suit against the government 15 years ago.
Judge Kamil Nizam held that Ledchumiah, represented by lawyers G Subramaniam Nair and Devika Suppiah, had no case to answer after hearing testimony from 11 prosecution witnesses.
Deputy public prosecutor Nurnadiahani Ideris conducted the case for the prosecution.