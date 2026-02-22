US can access minerals, military bases in Somaliland, says minister

People walk past the flags of Israel and Somaliland at a fruit farm along the highway between Hargeisa and Berbera as Muslims observe Ramadan in Somaliland. (AFP pic)

HARGEISA : Somaliland is willing to give the US access to its minerals and military bases, a minister has told AFP, as the breakaway region of Somalia seeks international recognition.

Israel became the only country in the world to recognise Somaliland’s independence in December – something the territory has been seeking since declaring its autonomy from Somalia in 1991.

The government in Mogadishu still considers Somaliland an integral part of Somalia even though the territory has run its own affairs since 1991, with its own passport, currency, army and police force.

“We are willing to give exclusive (access to our minerals) to the US.

“Also, we are open to offer military bases to the US,” Khadar Hussein Abdi, minister of the presidency, told AFP in an interview on Saturday.

“We believe that we will agree on something with the US,” he said.

Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi already suggested in recent weeks granting Israel privileged access to its mineral resources.

Khadar Hussein Abdi said he could not rule out the possibility of also allowing Israel to set up a military presence.

Somaliland lies across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have often attacked Israeli assets to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Somaliland officials have said natural resources include lithium, coltan and other sought-after materials, though independent studies are lacking.