MACC denial of ‘corporate mafia’ claim insufficient, says DAP

DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo said there is sufficient basis for the establishment of an RCI.

PETALING JAYA : DAP today said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) denial of a Bloomberg report alleging that agency officers were involved in a “corporate mafia” was insufficient, reiterating calls for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe the matter.

Party chairman Gobind Singh Deo said while MACC had every right to dismiss the claim, such denials did little to restore public or investor confidence.

Gobind said as the allegations in the report were specific, an impartial and transparent inquiry was required. He added that there was sufficient basis for the establishment of an RCI.

“Whether the allegations are true or not, and what is to be done thereafter, is a matter for the RCI to decide,” he said in a statement.

The Bloomberg report had alleged that MACC officers were part of a “corporate mafia” which provided intimidation “services” such as raids to pressure business executives to sell their shares.

Yesterday, the anti-graft agency said it “completely rejects these unfounded allegations”, describing them as baseless and malicious.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook also said yesterday that the government’s response to the claims was “inadequate” and did not meet the public’s expectations.

The transport minister said DAP ministers would push for the establishment of an RCI to investigate the alleged scheme during the Cabinet meeting on Friday.