2 NGO officials, company director nabbed over RM5mil food donation programme

The three suspects have been remanded for four days following their arrest at the MACC headquarters on Tuesday evening.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the chairman and treasurer of an NGO, and a company director for allegedly submitting documents with false information about a basic food donation programme worth about RM5 million.

A source said the suspects were arrested yesterday evening after they gave their statements at the MACC headquarters, Bernama reported.

They are believed to have submitted documents containing false information to mislead the NGO regarding the donation programme between 2021 and 2023.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah granted a four-day remand until Saturday for the two men and one woman at the Putrajaya magistrates’ court.

MACC anti-money laundering division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for intention to deceive a principal by an agent, specifically regarding false claims, receipts, or documents.