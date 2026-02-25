Wan Shaharuddin’s transfer won’t affect MACC cases, says AG

Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, who joined MACC in 2019, has handled high-profile cases involving Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Lim Guan Eng and Muhyiddin Yassin. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar has sought to assure that the transfer of Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin from his role as director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s legal and prosecution division will not affect the cases he is handling.

He said Wan Shaharuddin would continue to manage significant cases while gaining the opportunity to handle appeal cases in the higher courts in his new posting.

“I wish to inform that Wan Shaharuddin has been transferred from his position as legal and prosecution director of MACC to the post of trial and appellate division head II in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, effective March 2.

“The transfer of officers is a normal practice within the judicial and legal service, and is implemented to ensure a balance of experience, leadership continuity and strengthening of organisational capacity,” he said in a statement.

He urged all parties to view the transfer positively, as a step to strengthening the AGC’s role and maintaining optimal administration of justice.

According to him, the trial and appeals division is one of the main divisions within the AGC, responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of prosecutions and the smooth conduct of appeals in higher courts.

Wan Shaharuddin’s placement in the division was deemed appropriate in view of his expertise, enabling him to continue contributing directly to the handling of more complex and high-profile appeal cases, he said.

Dusuki also said the transfer followed standard public service practice, which promotes job rotation, career development, and exposure to diverse responsibilities.

“Typically, the job rotation period for legal officers in the judicial and legal service ranges between three and five years.

“Wan Shaharuddin has served for more than six years at MACC, and this transfer is in line with that practice, allowing him to broaden his experience in the field of trials and appeals,” he said.

Since joining MACC in 2019, Wan Shaharuddin has handled a number of high-profile cases.

They include Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s misappropriation of funds case, the Penang undersea tunnel corruption case involving former chief minister Lim Guan Eng, and the abuse of power and money laundering cases faced by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, all of which are ongoing.