Does Azam Baki shares controversy warrant a special committee?

The ridiculousness of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief’s case appears to be scaling new heights, threatening the sanctity of the institution he serves.

Integrity and trust in institutions takes time to build. It is dependent on a limited number of key variables which are easily discernible.

Credibility can be compromised at a snap of the fingers should posturing be deemed biased and self-serving.

In Azam Baki’s case, what he has done in his personal capacity on the issue of owning shares is easily investigated and put to rest.

Why the need for a special committee comprising the attorney-general, chief secretary and one from the finance ministry, more so given its extremely narrow terms of reference and scope of investigations? Surely they have better things to do in their respective domains.

Is it overkill, pandering to public pressure? If it is, it would appear that there is mob rule.

One can’t help wondering where the chief secretary, technically the boss of Azam and now on the special committee, is in this seemingly unsavoury episode. It has politicians frothing at the mouth and falling over themselves to gain political advantage.

He should rightly have nipped this in the bud by verifying the statements offered by Azam on getting the required approvals. This would have put an end to the negative press, local or foreign.

Why the tardiness? Is there more than meets the eye, or is this the typical malaise afflicting the civil service at large?

The contention is that Azam allegedly held shares far above what is permitted for civil servants (as per a circular of 2024) in 2025.

Azam claims to have declared the purchase to the public service department (JPA) via the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), thus adhering to asset declaration requirements for public officials.

This is the clearest audit trail as it is objective and not a subjective inference. One either reported, or not.

Who “owns” and monitors the details uploaded to the HRMIS is the next logical question as it is a red flag waving in the wind.

If not reported, Azam should be shown the door for blatant lies. Whether he can afford such purchases and sales and if profits or losses were incurred is inconsequential. Investigations can follow if evidence shows a dubious money trail.

If yes, then the ball is in JPA’s court. Did the process kick in to approve purchases above the limits allowed as per the circular?

More alarming is the question of whether the JPA was in dereliction of its duties as a check and balance mechanism on the shareholdings and asset declarations of civil servants.

Whether the HRMIS system is just another administrative cog which serves no meaningful purpose is what any forensic audit will be quick to discover.

There have been calls for Azam to retire after his numerous extensions but the prime minister has his viewpoint. This will afford Azam the time and luxury to indulge in the trading of shares without tribulation.

Let’s not turn a simple investigative process into a convoluted song and dance. Surely, we can get to the bottom of this in double quick time given that MACC is being maligned with every day this investigation is delayed.

Do the basics first. If it unravels more dubious manifestations, then plot the next course of action. Surely the chief secretary should have what it takes to confirm the facts on Azam’s utterances.

