MIPP founder files MACC report against RoS

MIPP founder S Santharasekaran filed a report in person at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Feb 10 over the RoS director-general’s alleged abuse of power in the issuance of ‘contradictory’ letters involving MIPP.

PETALING JAYA : The founder of the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) director-general Zulfikar Ahmad over his alleged abuse of power in the issuance of contradictory letters involving MIPP.

S Santharasekaran filed the report in person at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Feb 10, his lawyer Daniel Selvam told FMT.

In a letter to MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, Santharasekaran claimed Zulfikar made “arbitrary administrative decisions” that contradicted RoS’s findings in its probe into alleged irregularities in MIPP.

Santharasekaran claimed RoS had issued a letter dated Dec 5, 2025, which confirmed several violations of the party’s constitution by the current leadership.

These included failing to use the party’s official bank account for fundraising, allowing non-members to be involved in party activities, and the alleged unlawful waiver of membership fees for new members.

However, he said subsequent RoS letters dated Jan 19 and Jan 23 did not mention the earlier findings and appeared to assume the issues had been resolved without any recorded corrective action.

“The sudden changes in the department’s position, left unexplained and directly affecting court proceedings, raise serious questions as to whether the decisions were made without reasonable basis or due to external influence,” he added.

Santharasekaran urged MACC to investigate whether any abuse of power or bribery, financial or otherwise, was involved in the issuance of the Jan 19 and Jan 23 letters.

When contacted by FMT, Azam said he would look into the complaint.

On Feb 13, MIPP secretary-general N Sathes Kumar issued a statement in which he said a former party member had lodged a complaint with RoS last October questioning the validity of the party’s office bearers and annual general meetings.

However, he added, the department issued a letter on Jan 26 to party president P Punithan confirming that all complaints against the party and its leadership were baseless.

In the same statement, Sathes also said that Santharasekaran had withdrawn his writ action filed at the High Court in Shah Alam on Feb 12, which raised the same issues previously brought to RoS.

He also said that the RoS has confirmed the list of members of the party’s central working committee, therefore legitimising Punithan’s presidency.

FMT has reached out to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Zulfikar for comment.