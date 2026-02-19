Hamzah’s sacking boosts Azmin’s prospects at Bersatu, says analyst

Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking has placed Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali in prime position to take the deputy presidency and potentially even the top job.

PETALING JAYA : Hamzah Zainudin’s sacking has shifted the internal power dynamics within Bersatu, with analysts saying it strengthens Azmin Ali’s position as a contender for the deputy presidency and potentially even the top job.

Hamzah and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin have been locked in a leadership tussle for many months now. This conflict culminated in Hamzah and 16 other leaders being sacked by the party last Friday.

Speaking to FMT, Hisomudin Bakar of Ilham Centre said Hamzah’s removal has effectively reshuffled Bersatu’s leadership hierarchy.

“From this perspective, Azmin’s path to the party’s top leadership appears more structured, as he no longer faces the major obstacles he once did,” he said of the Bersatu secretary-general.

Hisomudin Bakar.

Over the past year, Azmin has positioned himself as a loyal and disciplined figure, consistently defending Muhyiddin’s leadership amid the growing rift between the party president and his deputy.

Hisomudin said loyalty and patience are key determinants of political survival.

He pointed out how Azmin’s non-confrontational approach and consistent support for the leadership show that he understands Bersatu’s power structure and political culture.

According to Hisomudin, Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, is widely regarded as disciplined and measured in his public messaging.

He said these are traits that could ensure any transition of power between him and Muhyiddin occurs in a stable and controlled manner as the party prepares for the next general election.

Although Azmin’s style has worked in his favour, Hisomudin noted that the timing of any leadership transition still rests entirely with Muhyiddin.

“There is no immediate pressure for change if Muhyiddin, as Bersatu president, intends to lead the party into the next general election, which many believe could be his final contest as party president.

“Azmin is most likely pursuing a long-term strategy and will wait for an orderly and dignified transition,” he said.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara also believes that Muhyiddin is unlikely to relinquish the Bersatu presidency soon, despite signs that his influence within the party may be waning.

Azmi Hassan.

He said Hamzah is expected to rely on backing from PAS, while Muhyiddin continues to rely on support from PN component parties such as Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

“Muhyiddin wants to remain Bersatu president because he also seeks to be re-elected as Perikatan Nasional chairman. That position is crucial to maintain control of the coalition,” Azmi said.

“Muhyiddin knew that if he stepped down after the Perlis fiasco in December, PAS would push its own candidate – which MIPP and Gerakan would not accept. That is why he believes he still has a path to return as PN chairman.”

Awang Azman Pawi.

Meanwhile, Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya cautioned that the majority of Bersatu’s MPs are said to support Hamzah, meaning that Azmin would be leading a “weak party” if he were to take over the top leadership.

“Internal cleanups alone are not enough,” he said, referring to Azmin’s recent warning to party members against attending meetings or gatherings organised by those expelled by the party’s disciplinary board.