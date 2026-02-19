Mas Ermieyati resigns as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief

Wanita Bersatu chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin tendered her resignation as Masjid Tanah Bersatu division chief during the division’s meeting today.
Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has resigned as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief.

In a statement, former Masjid Tanah Bersatu secretary Shahrul Azhar Amir said Mas Ermieyati tendered her resignation during a division meeting today.

Shahrul said several wing chiefs, division committee members, and branch leaders who attended the meeting also submitted their resignations, citing a loss of confidence in Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Mas Ermieyati, the Wanita Bersatu chief, confirmed the matter when contacted by FMT.

She was among the Bersatu MPs who attended a solidarity rally held by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 14.

Hamzah was sacked from the party on Feb 13.

