Mas Ermieyati resigns as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief

PETALING JAYA : Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has resigned as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief.

In a statement, former Masjid Tanah Bersatu secretary Shahrul Azhar Amir said Mas Ermieyati tendered her resignation during a division meeting today.

Shahrul said several wing chiefs, division committee members, and branch leaders who attended the meeting also submitted their resignations, citing a loss of confidence in Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Mas Ermieyati, the Wanita Bersatu chief, confirmed the matter when contacted by FMT.

She was among the Bersatu MPs who attended a solidarity rally held by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 14.

Hamzah was sacked from the party on Feb 13.

