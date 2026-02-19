More Bersatu division chiefs quit following Hamzah’s sacking

Former Bagan Serai Bersatu division committee members, led by Ismail Ali, announcing their resignation from their posts. Ismail also quit the party. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Several more Bersatu division leaders have resigned from their posts, following the sacking of the party’s deputy president, Hamzah Zainudin, and growing dissatisfaction with its president, Muhyiddin Yassin.

Yadzan Mohammad, Ahmad Man and Ismail Ali – the former leaders of the Tanjung Malim, Bukit Gantang and Bagan Serai divisions, respectively – shared statements and videos declaring that they had vacated their posts.

Yadzan and Ismail also announced their exit from the party.

Although there have been claims that the divisions have been dissolved following their resignations, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said yesterday their departures did not have any bearing on the divisions’ existence.

As of yesterday, 26 Bersatu divisions were reported to have been affected, including Lembah Pantai, Larut, Kepala Batas, Padang Rengas, and Tanjong. More divisions in Johor and Sabah were later added to the list.

Several Johor divisions, including Sembrong, Mersing, Ledang, Pontian, Labis, Johor Bahru, Tanjung Piai, Sri Gading and Pulai, were also listed as having “dissolved their committees” yesterday, alongside Sepanggar and Sipitang in Sabah.

Former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and former Umno minister Noh Omar were also named among those who resigned.

FMT could not independently verify the list at the time of writing. It has been sent to Azmin for comment.

The developments come amid growing uncertainty within Bersatu following Hamzah’s removal, with several division leaders previously indicating support for a new political platform linked to him.

FMT reported that the Kepala Batas and Tanjong Bersatu divisions, which together have nearly 3,000 members, announced their dissolution and mass resignations, citing a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin’s leadership.