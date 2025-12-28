End all speculation and accusations, says Perlis ruler after new MB sworn in

The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, with new menteri besar, Abu Bakar Hamzah (seventh from left) and other assemblymen after the swearing-in ceremony in Istana Arau today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has called for unity in the state and an end to all speculation and accusations following the appointment of Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah as menteri besar.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin called for a renewed focus on development in the state, saying while new menteri besar appointments generally come nearly every five years, Abu Bakar was appointed after PAS’s Shukri Ramli resigned due to health reasons.

“Unfortunately, speculation and accusations have surfaced following the appointment, and I hope that all of this will be stopped for the good of the state.

“We want this state to move forward,” Bernama reported him as saying at the swearing-in of Abu Bakar at Istana Arau today.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said appointing a new menteri besar from the state’s elected representatives is never easy, as they are all of almost the same calibre.

“Though several representatives have stood out since Perikatan Nasional took over the state administration, I see PN as a united political entity, not divided by its component parties such as PAS or Bersatu,” he said.

He said he saw PN as “one party under one flag”, and urged all to accept his decision, which was made after much thought and consideration for Perlis’ interests and development.

“The majority of representatives have stated their readiness to accept whichever candidate is chosen as MB, and have left it to my wisdom.

“I want PN’s representatives to close ranks and work together as a team, without any divisions between the component parties,” he said.

Abu Bakar’s appointment came amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight PN assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

Three of the PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – subsequently had their party memberships terminated and their seats declared vacant.

The five Bersatu assemblymen who reportedly submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Several PAS leaders posted cryptic messages about friendship and betrayal on Facebook following Abu Bakar’s swearing-in, with PAS treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad saying that “we now know their true colours”.

He did not name any specific party or individual, and said it was up to the public to interpret his meaning.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said a “friend who backstabs another has chosen to become an enemy”, while PAS central information committee member Nurul Islam Yusoff said “(PAS vice-president) Amar Abdullah was right – maintaining loyalty and friendship is difficult for Bersatu”.