PAS should go solo in GE16 if deadlock over PN chair continues, says Hashim

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has proposed that the party go solo in the next general election (GE16) if the appointment of a new Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman continues to stall.

He said the issue had lingered for too long, and that PAS, with its own strength, was capable of performing well, especially in the four states it currently controls, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Instead of arguing and so on, it is better to move solo. After the GE16 results, we can negotiate with any parties to form the government,” he was quoted as saying.

Nevertheless, Hashim said disputes between PAS and Bersatu should still be amicably resolved.

“I cannot comment at length on the PN issue, but I hope it can be resolved quickly without allowing the appointment of the PN chairman to drag on further,” he said.

PN has been without a chairman since the resignation of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, which took effect on Jan 1, in the wake of the Perlis political crisis.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself because of health reasons.

However, according to a leaked letter dated Jan 27, Muhyiddin said that PAS and Bersatu had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring at a meeting held at his residence more than a week ago.

Muhyiddin claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

Among the PAS leaders who attended the meeting were Hadi, deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and Takiyuddin Yassin, who is the party’s secretary-general.

Tuan Ibrahim subsequently denied Muhyiddin’s claim.

Last night, a pre-council meeting of component party heads was held at Muhyiddin’s residence after an emergency Supreme Council meeting was cancelled, but PAS did not attend.