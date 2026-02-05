Give amnesty window for ‘illegal’ temples, says PAS MP

Kapar MP Dr Halimah Ali said the issue of temples built without approval is an administrative matter, not religious.

KUALA LUMPUR : A PAS MP has called for a window of amnesty for houses of worship built without approval to be legalised before local councils issue compounds or order the closure of those that do not comply.

Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) said disputes over temples were often left unaddressed for years by local authorities, and flared up in the event of complaints or political pressure.

“Then it gets narrated as a religious issue, not a failure of governance,” she told the Dewan Rakyat while asking a supplementary question to national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang.

Halimah had asked if the government would set up a framework to handle complaints of illegally-built houses of worship, with clear deadlines and expected response times.

She also asked if Putrajaya would introduce a step-by-step action plan that could be applied equally to all houses of worship built without approval, starting with a fixed legalisation or regularisation period before penalties are imposed.

Aaron said matters involving land and religion were largely under the jurisdiction of state governments, and that each state already had special committees to coordinate issues involving non-Islamic houses of worship and related land matters.

He said the unity ministry would continue to act as a facilitator, urging dialogue and restraint, including through community mediators.

Halimah also said that local councils should be allowed to do their job without interference from politicians or individuals who stir tensions until they escalate into religious flashpoints.

“This is a purely administrative matter,” she added.

Earlier this week, Selangor executive councillor for religious affairs Fahmi Ngah called for cool heads over the issue of encroaching temples, saying Islam does not teach Muslims to be confrontational or to engage in conflict.

He was responding to individuals hoping to take matters into their own hands, including by raising funds to demolish allegedly illegal temples.

Several NGOs are planning to hold a rally in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to pressure authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Leaders from Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party, both Perikatan Nasional components, as well as DAP have condemned the planned rally and urged the authorities to prevent it from being held.