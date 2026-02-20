Don’t be too quick to judge Rafizi, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Nurul Hidayah in Banting, Selangor. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public not to rush to judge former economy minister Rafizi Ramli over the corruption allegations against him.

Anwar stressed that while the government will not compromise on corruption, the claims against Rafizi should not be used to tarnish his reputation before investigations are concluded, Buletin TV3 reported.

“We should not pass judgment before anyone is convicted in court. For now, we should allow room for investigations to proceed,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers in Banting today.

“There should be no finger-pointing during this blessed month of Ramadan. We must do what is right. If there are allegations, we should investigate them properly. If there is evidence of wrongdoing, then charges should be laid in court.

“This is a problem in our country. As soon as someone makes an accusation, people immediately jump in with condemnation, even though the facts are not yet known. It could turn out to be slander.”

Rafizi, the Pandan MP, said he will provide a detailed response tonight regarding two allegations of misconduct linked to him, including a claim of his involvement in a RM2.5 billion corruption case related to the awarding of a contract to a company associated with him.

He said he would also respond to allegations concerning a RM1.1 billion government agreement with Arm Holdings, a global semiconductor giant, which is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

On Tuesday, Rafizi accused the MACC of conducting a politically motivated investigation against him, stating that the probe began only after he called for MACC chief Azam Baki to be suspended over allegations regarding his shareholdings and claims of misconduct within the anti-graft agency.