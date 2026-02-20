PM’s term limit applies to me first, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said a bill to limit the prime minister’s term could be expedited if a majority of MPs vote to pass it at the next parliamentary meeting.

PETALING JAYA : Anwar Ibrahim said today the proposed two-term limit for the prime minister would apply to him first.

Anwar said anyone who wishes to serve the country “sincerely” would find a 10-year period sufficient to carry out their responsibilities effectively, Berita Harian reported.

“I won’t be making laws for other people. The law must be applied to me first,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers in Banting today.

He was commenting on whether the proposed two-term limit would take effect immediately or in the near future.

Anwar said a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure could be expedited if a majority of MPs vote to pass it at the next parliamentary meeting.

Earlier today, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

A bill to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor will also be tabled the same day, Berita Harian reported.

She said a briefing for MPs on both bills will take place at Parliament’s banquet hall before the tabling.

The second reading of both bills is scheduled for March 2 and 3, before the current meeting adjourns.

The next meeting is scheduled to begin on June 22.