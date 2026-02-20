Action against Rafizi only if formal complaint lodged, says PKR sec-gen

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said any complaint against Rafizi Ramli must be submitted to the party’s disciplinary board.

PETALING JAYA : PKR will only take action against former deputy president Rafizi Ramli over calls for the suspension of the country’s top graft-buster if a formal complaint is lodged against him.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh also said any complaint must be submitted to the party’s disciplinary board, Sinar Harian reported.

“If there is a complaint, the disciplinary board will review it and take action,” she was quoted as saying.

Rafizi has criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his government on several occasions, most recently over the controversy involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

On Feb 15, he warned of more protests if the government refused to suspend Azam over the shareholding allegations.

Anwar has said the government would wait for the results of a special task force investigation before deciding whether to act against Azam.

He also said earlier this month that PKR should not serve as a platform for those who “complain and nag”.

In July last year, 19 PKR divisions in Johor called for the suspension of nine MPs from the party, including Rafizi, who pushed for a royal commission of inquiry into judicial appointments and alleged interference in the judiciary.

The division chiefs said the MPs’ actions not only breached party discipline and ethics, but also cast a negative light on the prime minister’s leadership and opened the door to political manipulation by rivals.