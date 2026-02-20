Rafizi appears uninterested in reconciling with PKR leadership, says KJ

Former Umno leaders Shahril Hamdan and Khairy Jamaluddin said former economy minister Rafizi Ramli seems willing to undermine PKR.

PETALING JAYA : Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has shown little interest in reconciling with the current PKR leadership, said former Umno leaders Shahril Hamdan and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking on the latest episode of their Keluar Sekejap podcast, Khairy said the Pandan MP may even welcome being sacked, as it would allow him to claim the moral high ground and rally supporters around governance and anti-corruption issues.

“What he wants now is to be sacked so he can say he did not leave the party,” said the former Umno Youth chief.

Shahril said Rafizi appears willing to undermine PKR, or even party president Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to prevent him from continuing to hold the nation’s top post.

Rafizi has criticised Anwar and his government on several occasions, most recently over the controversy involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

On Feb 15, he warned of more protests if the government refused to suspend Azam over the shareholding allegations.

Anwar has said the government would wait for the results of a special task force investigation before deciding whether to act against Azam.

He also said earlier this month that PKR should not serve as a platform for those who “complain and nag”.

However, Shahril said Rafizi is “not just whining” but is strategically targeting reform-minded urban voters who form PKR’s support base.

“He’s not targeting PAS or Bersatu voters. He’s going after PKR voters. Essentially, he has envisioned his future outside the party led by Anwar,” he said.