Ringgit steady ahead of US Federal Reserve decision

Ringgit steady ahead of US Federal Reserve decision

Traders are awaiting the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Dec 10, says analyst.

money exchange
KUALA LUMPUR:
The ringgit held firm against the US dollar at the close today as traders adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting tomorrow in the US.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the local currency hovered within a tight range of RM4.1057 to RM4.1160 during the day as traders and investors awaited the outcome of the FOMC meeting on Dec 10.

“It seems that a 25 basis points cut in the Fed funds rate is a foregone conclusion,” he told Bernama.

At 6pm, the ringgit was almost unchanged at 4.1100/4.1145 versus the greenback compared to last Friday’s close of 4.1105/4.1140.

At the close, the ringgit trended higher against major currencies.

It climbed versus the British pound to 5.4729/5.4789 from 5.4859/5.4905 at last Friday’s close, strengthened against the euro to 4.7873/4.7926 from 4.7912/4.7953, and edged up vis-à-vis the Japanese yen to 2.6429/2.6460 from 2.6536/2.6561.

The local currency also traded mostly higher against Asean currencies.

It gained versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1698/3.1735 from 3.1741/3.1773 at last Friday’s close, increased against the Indonesian rupiah to 246.1/246.5 from 246.8/247.2 and advanced vis-à-vis the Thai baht to 12.9006/12.9204 from 12.9054/12.9221 previously.

The ringgit, however, was unchanged against the Philippine peso at 6.97/6.98.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.