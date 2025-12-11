Mexico approves measure raising tariffs on Chinese imports

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration has sought to strengthen the domestic market and reduce dependence on imports. (EPA Images pic)

MEXICO CITY : Mexican lawmakers on Wednesday backed a measure to raise tariffs on goods from China and other countries that do not have trade agreements with Mexico, despite strong pushback from Beijing.

The move, spearheaded by President Claudia Sheinbaum and approved by the Senate 76-5 Wednesday night, increases tariffs on imports of automobiles, textiles, clothing, plastics, appliances and other products, primarily affecting Chinese goods.

Changing tariffs will also affect South Korea, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan and Brazil.

Sheinbaum must now advance the new tariffs to take effect Jan 1, 2026.

A total of 1,463 tariff lines will be modified.

The proposed tariff rates had been lowered from an initial suggestion of 50%, down to 20 or 35 percent for most categories of goods. The 50% rate would still apply in some cases.

The Sheinbaum administration has sought to strengthen the domestic market and reduce dependence on imports, though opponents of the tariff plan warned it could lead to price hikes at home.

But there were 35 abstentions on the vote, which came amid heavy pressure from US President Donald Trump, because senators said the bill was rushed and needed more analysis on its impact on inflation.

Beijing has said it opposes any “coercion” to impose restrictions on its exports, and Chinese officials had previously warned Mexico to “think carefully” about the move.

The lower house of Congress approved the proposal by 281 votes to 24, with 149 members not voting, arguing that further discussion was needed.