EU-Mercosur trade pact ‘not acceptable’ as is, says French minister

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said robust and effective safeguard clauses are one of three key conditions France requires to approve the agreement. (EPA Images pic)

FRANKFURT : France still opposes a proposed free-trade agreement between the European Union and South American trading bloc Mercosur, the French finance minister told a German newspaper in an interview published Sunday.

“As it stands, the treaty is simply not acceptable,” Roland Lescure told Handelsblatt, the German financial daily.

His comments complicate European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming trip to Brazil, a key visit for finalising the landmark pact with Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

European nations are poised to cast their votes on the trade agreement between Dec 16 and 19, according to EU sources.

The European Parliament votes Tuesday on safeguards to reassure farmers –- particularly those in France -– who are fiercely opposed to the treaty.

Lescure said that securing robust and effective safeguard clauses is one of the three key conditions France has set before giving its blessing to the agreement.

He said the other key points are requiring the same production standards faced by EU farmers and establishing “import controls”.

France is currently in discussions to allow Chinese inspectors to visit French livestock farms and slaughterhouses, and there is “no reason” not to allow the same “in other countries,” Lescure told the newspaper.

“Until we have obtained assurances on these three points, France will not accept the agreement,” the minister asserted.

If approved, the EU-Mercosur agreement would create a common market of 722 million people.

It is intended to allow the EU to export more cars, machinery, wine, and other goods, but will also facilitate the entry of beef, poultry, sugar, honey, and other products.

Farmers say it will create unfair competition due to less stringent standards, which they fear could destabilise already fragile European food sectors.