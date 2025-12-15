Wall Street futures edge higher at start of data-packed week

Dow E-minis rose 0.48%, while S&P 500 E-minis gained 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis added 0.47%. (EPA Images pic)

NEW YORK : US stock index futures edged higher today, steadying after a tech-led selloff gripped Wall Street late last week and as investors geared up for a week packed with key economic data that could determine the outlook for interest rates.

Traders also got more clarity on candidates for the Federal Reserve chair post next year as US President Donald Trump, according to a report, said he narrowed his search to former Fed governor Kevin Warsh or National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

Expectations for a dovish chair have boosted expectations for Fed interest rate cuts next year, even as inflation stays above the 2% target and price pressures in other developed markets are boosting rate hike expectations.

JPMorgan top boss Jamie Dimon signaled support for former Fed governor Warsh, according to a report, on the likelihood that Hassett could cut rates in the short term.

Trump’s decision on the nominee is expected early next year.

Tuesday will bring non-farm payrolls figures for November and October, the latter being delayed by the government shutdown earlier this quarter.

Reports on business activity, weekly jobless claims and inflation later this week will also be pivotal for investors keen on the health of the economy and the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.

Rate decisions out of Europe, the UK and Japan are also expected this week.

At 5.45am, Dow E-minis were up 231 points, or 0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 32.5 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 118.25 points, or 0.47%.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their steepest daily declines in more than three weeks on Friday as worries of sticky inflation and debt-fueled artificial intelligence investments pulled the indexes further away from record highs.

Those worries have weighed on US equities several times over the past three months, helping Europe’s STOXX 600 outperform the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 on a quarterly basis.

In some relief, a Reuters report last week said Nvidia is considering increasing production capacity for its powerful H200 AI chips.

The company’s shares were up 1% in premarket trading after last week’s 4% slide.

ServiceNow slid 2.5% after a report said the cybersecurity company is in advanced talks to buy startup Armis.

iRobot sank 83% as the Roomba vacuum-cleaner maker filed for bankruptcy protection.

Broader uncertainty pushed investors to precious metals, aiding 2% gains in US-listed miners such as Newmont and Barrick Mining.

Weed stocks Cronos and Tilray Brands gained 6% each on reports that the US could soon ease restrictions on marijuana.

Investors will also scrutinise commentary by a slew of policymakers this week after the Fed lowered interest rates on Wednesday.

Fed governor Stephen Miran and the central bank’s New York Fed president, John Williams, are expected to speak later in the day.

The two permanent voting members are viewed as policy doves.

The annual rotation of the Federal Open Market Committee next year is likely to bring in more hawkish officials such as Fed presidents of Cleveland, Dallas and Minneapolis, signaling more divisive Fed policymaking ahead.