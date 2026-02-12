Bursa opens lower, tracks Wall Street amid thin trading

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s performance, while lower trading volume suggested a lack of retail participation ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays next week.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.22 points to 1,754.17, after opening 0.12 of a point lower at 1,755.09 against yesterday’s close of 1,756.39.

However, on the broader market, gainers were slightly higher than losers, 136 to 121, while 260 counters were unchanged. A total of 2,179 counters were untraded, and 11 were suspended.

Market turnover was 143.96 million shares worth RM107.0 million.

