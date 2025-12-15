Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

Woolworths stated that the legal action linked to its South Australian subsidiary was not market sensitive, and it would defend the proceedings. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Grocery giant Woolworths said on Monday that class action proceedings had been filed against it in Federal Court based on allegations of potential team member underpayments in South Australia.

The company said that the allegations brought by law firm Shine Lawyers involving a Woolworths subsidiary were based on South Australian state legislation repealed some time ago that deemed Sundays to be public holidays.

This follows a previous proceeding filed by another law firm, Dutton Law, related to staff underpayments.

Woolworths said it did not believe the legal action was market sensitive and it would defend the proceedings.

Shine Lawyers did not respond immediately to a request for comment.