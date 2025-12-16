Bursa opens lower tracking weaker regional markets

KUALA LUMPUR : Bursa Malaysia retreated from yesterday’s gains to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weaker regional markets and a softer overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.76 points, or 0.17%, to 1,640.96 from Monday’s close of 1,643.72.

The index had opened 0.95 of a point lower at 1,642.77.

On the broader market, 180 losers outpaced 121 gainers, while 273 counters were unchanged, 2,202 untraded, and 12 suspended.

Turnover stood at 106.46 million shares worth RM62.36 million.

MORE TO COME