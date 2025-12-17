Ringgit firms to 4.07 against US dollar on improved sentiments

KUALA LUMPUR : The ringgit strengthened against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, extending its recent gains to hover around the 4.07 level, its strongest showing in nearly five years, underpinned by firmer domestic and external sentiment.

At 8.01am, the local currency rose to 4.0765/4.0935 versus the greenback, from 4.0835/4.0875 at Tuesday’s close. The ringgit was last at comparable levels on March 3, 2021, when it ended the session at 4.0720 against the US dollar.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday had provided greater clarity on policy direction and implementation, lifting market sentiment.

MORE TO COME