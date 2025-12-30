Ringgit ends higher on improved buying interest

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US dollar against six major currencies, traded at 97.96, down by 0.05%.
Market participants remained on the sidelines, awaiting insights from the US Federal Open Market Committee’s December meeting minutes.
At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.0460/4.0505 against the US dollar, from 4.0580/4.0625 at yesterday’s close.
At the close, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.
It appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 2.5948/2.5978 from 2.5956/2.5987 at yesterday’s close, was slightly higher versus the British pound at 5.4678/5.4738 from 5.4742/5.4803 and inched up against the euro to 4.7621/4.7674 from 4.7787/4.7840.
The local note was also firmer against its Asean peers.
It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1526/3.1566 from 3.1572/3.1610 yesterday, gained versus the Thai baht to 12.8404/12.8620 from 12.8985/12.9190, strengthened against the Indonesian rupiah to 241.2/241.6 from 241.7/242.1, and was higher vis-a-vis the Philippine peso at 6.87/6.88 compared to 6.90/6.91 previously.