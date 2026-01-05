Gold rises on haven demand after US captures Venezuelan leader

Gold climbed to around US$4,360 an ounce as silver advanced 0.6% to US$73.26, while platinum and palladium also gained. (File pic)

SINGAPORE : Gold and silver rose, as investors sought the safety of precious metals after the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Bullion climbed to around US$4,360 an ounce, having fallen 4.4% in the preceding week. Monday’s rise comes after US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington would use leverage over oil to force further change in Venezuela following the raid that captured Maduro.

Gold rose 0.6% to US$4,359.36 as of 7.10am Singapore time. Silver advanced 0.6% to US$73.26. Platinum and palladium also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended the earlier session up 0.1%.