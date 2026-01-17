Tariffs shouldn’t be weaponised, says Tok Mat on Trump’s threat

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia regretted the direction global trade was taking, particularly when free trade principles were being undermined.

KUALA LUMPUR : Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan today criticised the weaponisation of levies, saying free trade should not be used as a tool to suppress other nations, following the US’s latest tariff threat.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said Malaysia had long ceased trading with Iran due to sanctions imposed by the US.

He was asked to comment on US president Donald Trump’s latest move to impose a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran.

“While it is their (the US government’s) prerogative, it is also punitive in nature,” he told reporters when met at the Umno general assembly.

He went on to say that Malaysia was not spared US trade measures.

“We were also hit with a 19% tariff.”

But Mohamad said Malaysia regretted the direction global trade was taking, particularly when free trade principles were being undermined.

“Free trade is turned into a weapon — I feel that it is a new form of colonialism,” he said, adding that Malaysia did not want to see such practices becoming the norm.

Trump’s announcement on Monday on the tariffs for countries that trade with Iran comes amid escalating pressure on Tehran following a violent crackdown on protests and growing international concern over human rights violations.

Iran’s major trading partners include China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq. Washington has said that both military and diplomatic options remain on the table.