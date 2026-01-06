US Fed governor Miran says rates should fall over 1%-point in 2026

Since taking office in September, Stephen Miran has consistently pushed for bigger rate cuts in Fed policy meetings. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US Federal Reserve governor Stephen Miran said Tuesday he saw the need for a significant drop in interest rates in 2026, advocating for a larger decline than the central bank has so far signalled.

“The unemployment rate has been very gradually and slowly creeping up,” Miran said in an interview with Fox Business, arguing that despite some policymakers’ worries about inflation, underlying levels are close to the Fed’s long-term two-percent target.

“I think we’ve got to cut more than 100 basis points this year,” he added.

Miran was appointed by President Donald Trump last year for a term lasting until late January, as the US leader publicly excoriated the Fed for not cutting rates more rapidly.

Since taking office in September, Miran has dissented in all three of the Fed’s policy meetings to push for larger rate reductions than his peers on the rate-setting committee.

The Fed voted to lower the benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point at each of these gatherings, bringing rates to a range between 3.5% and 3.75%. Miran voted for a bigger half-percentage-point cut at each instance.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at its next gathering in late January, however, as it digests a slate of delayed economic data after a government shutdown last year.

Miran argued on Tuesday that “policy is clearly restrictive and holding the economy back.”

While officials have been lowering rates to shore up the world’s biggest economy as the employment market weakens, some see the need to hold back on reductions to rein in inflation.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee, who joined Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid in pushing to keep rates unchanged in December, warned last month that progress in cooling price hikes had stalled as firms and households grapple with Trump’s new tariffs.

While inflation from Trump’s sweeping tariff hikes could be a one-off, Goolsbee cautioned that higher prices may still prove more long-lasting than expected.

The Fed has a dual mandate of balancing maximum employment and price stability as it mulls the path of interest rates.

On Tuesday, Miran added that he did not put himself forward for the Fed Chair job, with current chief Jerome Powell’s term ending in May.