Who’s really leading PN, asks Amanah leader

Amanah’s Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat said it was unclear if newly appointed PN chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar truly led the coalition.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) must clarify its leadership and policy direction if it truly wants to convince the public that it is ready to govern the country, an Amanah leader said today.

Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat said PN’s current structure — with Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of PAS as PN chairman, expelled Bersatu MP Hamzah Zainudin still serving as opposition leader, and Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu president — had created confusion over who actually made decisions in the coalition.

“A coalition aspiring to govern the country cannot have unclear leadership to the point that the public is unsure who makes decisions and who is responsible,” he said in a statement today.

“The question PN must answer today is simple: who truly determines the coalition’s direction?

“Is PN’s direction determined by the opposition leader in Parliament? Is it led by the coalition chairman from PAS? Or are the real decisions still made by Bersatu’s leadership?”

Samsuri was appointed PN chairman on Sunday, replacing Muhyiddin, who resigned effective Jan 1.

PN component parties also agreed that PAS would take over the opposition leader role currently held by Hamzah, whose position had been uncertain since his expulsion from Bersatu on Feb 13 amid an internal leadership struggle with Muhyiddin.

While Samsuri was regarded as moderate and professional, Suhaizan said the public had the right to know whether he truly led PN or was merely a figurehead with real power possibly resting with PAS leaders behind the scenes.

“What is the actual role of (PAS president) Abdul Hadi Awang in determining PN’s direction today?

“If the real decisions are made elsewhere and by individuals outside the official structure, the public has the right to know who truly holds power within the coalition.”

Suhaizan also criticised PN for its lack of clear economic policies, noting that the coalition had frequently criticised government measures on cost of living and national financial management without offering alternatives.

“The public deserves an opposition serious about the economy, not one preoccupied with power struggles and positions,” he added.