PAS Youth floats Samsuri as PM candidate

Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was named Perikatan Nasional chairman on Sunday, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned from the post effective Jan 1. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth has floated the idea of Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, describing the Terengganu menteri besar as a “calm and results-focused” technocrat and leader.

In a lengthy Facebook post today, the wing sought public feedback, saying Samsuri – also known as Dr Sam – had brought Terengganu to greater heights as a “scholar and politician who works for the people without much political drama”.

“If Samsuri were proposed as a candidate for prime minister one day, what would Malaysians think? Share your views,” the post said.

Samsuri was named Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman on Sunday, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned from the post effective Jan 1.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad told FMT yesterday that the party’s ulama faction was fully behind Samsuri’s appointment.

Idris, who is also a member of the ulama council, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had endorsed Samsuri, whom he said had “solid support from the ulamas, professionals and activists alike”.

PAS Youth said Samsuri had distanced himself from drama and was known as a “leader who works quietly but produces tangible results”.

“This approach is particularly appealing to fence-sitters tired of prolonged political polemics and drama,” it said.

PAS Youth also highlighted Samsuri’s academic credentials – a PhD in aeronautical engineering and a master of science in combustion and energy from University of Leeds – as well as his performance as Terengganu menteri besar.

“Terengganu has shown exciting growth since 2018, attracting RM14.68 billion in investments across various sectors. In 2025, the state recorded RM6 billion in investments as of June.

“Unemployment fell to 2.8% in the second quarter of 2025, the state’s lowest level in more than 10 years,” the wing said.